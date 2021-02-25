Hughes (ankle) played 22 minutes Tuesday for the G League's Salt Lake City Stars in their 113-106 win over Austin, totaling 20 points (5-11 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and two assists.

Despite being on a minutes restriction in his G League debut, Hughes finished as the Stars' leading scorer. The second-round draft pick out of Syracuse had been sidelined since Jan. 15 with a left ankle sprain before recently reporting to the G League bubble in Orlando once he was cleared to resume practicing. Expect him to remain with the Stars through the All-Star break before rejoining the Jazz.