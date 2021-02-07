site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: jazzs-elijah-hughes-out-again-sunday | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Jazz's Elijah Hughes: Out again Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Hughes (ankle) won't play Sunday against the Pacers.
Hughes continues to be unavailable due to a left ankle sprain, and there's been no indication of when he may be able to return to action.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Stories
Alex Barutha
• 6 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 5 min read
Alex Barutha
• 7 min read
Juan Carlos Blanco
• 5 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 4 min read