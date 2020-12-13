Hughes produced nine points (4-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds and an assist across 12 minutes in Saturday's 119-105 win over the Jazz.

The Jazz traded for Hughes after he was selected in the first round by the Pelicans. When you consider that the forward led the ACC in scoring in his final year, you could say that the Jazz got a great deal in exchange for cash and a second-round pick. Against the toughest competition in the country, the versatile Syracuse product was a multi-category contributor and would be an asset to any NBA team. The situation in Utah may not yield many opportunities in the short-term, however.