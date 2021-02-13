site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Jazz's Elijah Hughes: Remains out Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
Hughes (ankle) won't play Saturday against the Heat.
Hughes will be sidelined once again due to a left ankle sprain. A timetable for his return hasn't yet been established.
