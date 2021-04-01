Hughes is averaging 1.5 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.3 assists while shooting 66.7 percent from behind the three-point arc in 2.8 minutes per game over his last four games.

After being a healthy DNP since January 15th, Hughes received a very limited number of minutes in his return to the court March 18th. Even though the ex-Syracuse forward hasn't touched the ball much this season, he has taken all of his shots from behind the three-point arc since returning to the floor. The 23-year-old has shot an efficient 2-for-3 from deep in his last three games.