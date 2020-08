Mudiay posted 14 points (4-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 6-8 FT), five assists, one rebound and one steal in 28 minutes during Friday's 119-111 loss to the Jazz.

Mudiay wasn't especially efficient, though he saved his performance by having just one turnover to five assists. Once everyone is healthy for the Jazz, his minutes will likely bump back down to the single-digits or low teens.