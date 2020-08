Mudiay (knee) is off the injury report ahead of Monday's contest against the Mavericks.

Mudiay missed Saturday's game against the Nuggets due to left knee soreness, but he's healed enough to play Monday, which is Utah's second-to-last seeding game. In the bubble, he's averaging 6.0 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 13.8 minutes.