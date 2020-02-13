Mudiay played 13 minutes off the bench and finished with five points (0-4 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds and one steal Wednesday in the Jazz's 116-101 win over the Heat.

With Mike Conley (illness) out again, Mudiay found himself in the Jazz's rotation for a second straight game. Mudiay was able to shoot the ball well from the free-throw line while he worked as the backup point guard, but there just weren't enough minutes available for him to provide a noteworthy stat line. Conley should be ready to roll when the Jazz open their post-All-Star break schedule Feb. 21 versus San Antonio, so expect Mudiay to move back outside of the rotation for that game.