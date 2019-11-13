Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Cleared to play
Mudiay is available for Tuesday's game against the Nets, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Left hamstring soreness originally made Mudiay probable, but he's since been cleared. Over his past five outings, he's averaging 8.2 points, 3.0 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 17.4 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...