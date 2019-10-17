Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Continues impressing off bench
Mudiay managed 12 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six assists and two rebounds across 21 minutes during the Jazz's 126-118 preseason loss to the Trail Blazers on Wednesday.
Mudiay got his preseason off to a late start due to a thigh injury, but he's hit the floor running since debuting. The fourth-year point guard is averaging 10.0 points, 3.0 assists and 2.0 rebounds across 19.0 minutes over his first two exhibitions and should see a solid allotment of minutes as Mike Conley's primary backup this coming season.
