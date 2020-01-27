Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Expected back Monday
Mudiay (ankle) is listed as probable for Monday's game against Houston.
A sore right ankle kept Mudiay on the shelf Saturday, but he should be available off the bench Monday. Mudiay has not been fantasy-relevant for most of the season -- particularly since the Jazz added Jordan Clarkson and got Mike Conley back from injury.
More News
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Solid showing as starter•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Starting Sunday•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores season-high 20 points•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Solid effort as substitute•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Nearly perfect from the field•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.