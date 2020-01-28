Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Gains clearance to play
Mudiay (ankle) has been cleared to play Monday against Houston.
Mudiay missed Saturday's matchup against Dallas due to right ankle soreness, but he'll be back in action for Monday's clash. He's averaging 4.4 points and 1.4 assists in his last five games off the bench.
