Mudiay (hamstring) was limited during Tuesday's practice, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.

Mudiay failed to play Sunday against the Clippers due to a hamstring issue, and the fact that he was limited Tuesday likely means he's not back at 100 percent just yet. He can be considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Sixers until further notice.

More News
Our Latest Stories