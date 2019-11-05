Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Limited participant in practice
Mudiay (hamstring) was limited during Tuesday's practice, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Mudiay failed to play Sunday against the Clippers due to a hamstring issue, and the fact that he was limited Tuesday likely means he's not back at 100 percent just yet. He can be considered a game-time decision for Wednesday's matchup with the Sixers until further notice.
