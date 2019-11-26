Mudiay had 12 points (5-6 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 19 minutes against Milwaukee on Monday.

Mudiay only missed once from the field while also matching a season high in assists coming off the bench to nearly defeat the team currently on top of the Eastern Conference. Mudiay is settling into his role lately, with three straight games scoring in double figures. He'll look to continue his streak against Indiana on Wednesday.