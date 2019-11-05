Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Officially out Wednesday
Mudiay (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the 76ers, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Mudiay was limited during Tuesday's practice, and the team has since revealed that he won't be available for Wednesday's matchup. His next chance to return will come Friday against the Bucks.
