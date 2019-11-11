Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Officially questionable
Mudiay (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against Golden State.
Mudiay, who continues to battle through a left hamstring issue, is at risk of missing a fourth-straight contest Monday. Look for Joe Ingles to see additional run if Mudiay's held out.
