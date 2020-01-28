Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Out of rotation
Mudiay (coach's decision) didn't see the floor Monday in the Jazz's 126-117 loss to the Rockets.
Mudiay had missed Utah's previous game Saturday against the Mavericks due to a sore right ankle, but he was cleared to play in advance of Monday's contest. His lack of usage was thus a result of being on the outside of coach Quin Snyder's rotation. Donovan Mitchell, Mike Conley, Joe Ingles and Jordan Clarkson absorbed all of the minutes at the backcourt spots, and that's unlikely to change in competitive games when all of those players are available.
