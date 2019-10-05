Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Probable Saturday
Mudiay is listed as probable for Saturday's exhibition game against Adelaide due to general soreness.
Although he's a bit banged up, Mudiay appears to have a good shot at playing in Saturday's exhibition game. If he's unable to go, look for Nigel Williams-Goss to receive extensive run.
