Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Probable vs. Brooklyn
Mudiay is probable for Tuesday's game against the Nets due to left hamstring tightness.
Mudiay was able to take the court Monday after missing three contests with a hamstring issue, so while he's on the injury report again Tuesday, the expectation is that he'll take the court for the second half of Utah's back-to-back.
