Play

Mudiay will be held out of Saturday's game against Dallas due to a sore right ankle, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Mudiay's nursing a sore ankle which will force him to miss his fourth game of the season. Though details remain limited, the issue doesn't appear to be overly serious and Mudiay can tentatively be considered questionable for Monday's game against Houston.

More News
Our Latest Stories