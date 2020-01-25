Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Ruled out Saturday
Mudiay will be held out of Saturday's game against Dallas due to a sore right ankle, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Mudiay's nursing a sore ankle which will force him to miss his fourth game of the season. Though details remain limited, the issue doesn't appear to be overly serious and Mudiay can tentatively be considered questionable for Monday's game against Houston.
More News
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Solid showing as starter•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Starting Sunday•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores season-high 20 points•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Solid effort as substitute•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Nearly perfect from the field•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Shines at free-throw line•
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.