Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores season-high 20 points
Mudiay ended with 20 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-5 FT), four assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 128-104 victory over the Knicks.
Mudiay cashed in during the blowout victory, dropping a season-high 20 points. This was the kind of performance he was putting up regularly during his most recent season with the Knicks. His role on the Jazz is far more subdued and for that reason, he is not a player to target in standard leagues.
