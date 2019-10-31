Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Serving as backup point guard
Mudiay has served as the Jazz's backup point guard to begin the season, and he's averaging 19.0 minutes per game.
Mudiay has been the No. 2 option behind Mike Conley, and he went for eight points, five assists and three rebounds in Wednesday's blowout win over the Clippers. Mudiay is off to an encouraging start with his new team, but he could see his role reduced in the near future when Dante Exum (knee) returns from injury.
