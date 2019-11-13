Mudiay (hamstring) compiled 15 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes Tuesday in the Jazz's 119-114 win over the Nets.

After three straight absences due to a tight left hamstring, Mudiay returned to play in both ends of the Jazz's doubleheader to begin the week. He was productive in both outings, totaling 26 points between them while going a combined 8-for-13 from the field and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line.