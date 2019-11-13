Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Shines at free-throw line
Mudiay (hamstring) compiled 15 points (4-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-8 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one steal in 18 minutes Tuesday in the Jazz's 119-114 win over the Nets.
After three straight absences due to a tight left hamstring, Mudiay returned to play in both ends of the Jazz's doubleheader to begin the week. He was productive in both outings, totaling 26 points between them while going a combined 8-for-13 from the field and 9-for-10 from the free-throw line.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...