Mudiay won't play in Saturday's exhibition game versus the Adelaide 36ers due to left thigh soreness, Eric Walden of The Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Mudiay was listed as probable with general soreness and was expected to start, but he won't played due to the thigh soreness. The Jazz may just be expressing caution for an exhibition game, likely providing additional opportunities for Nigel Williams-Goss.

