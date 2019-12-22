Mudiay had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3PT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 114-107 win at Charlotte.

Mudiay has scored 10 or more points in four of his last seven contests, including each of the last two. He has been logging consistent playing time between the mid-teens and low-twenties, but his upside will be capped due to the amount of playing time he gets.