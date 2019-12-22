Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Solid effort as substitute
Mudiay had 12 points (5-9 FG, 2-4 3PT), three assists, two rebounds and two steals in 22 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 114-107 win at Charlotte.
Mudiay has scored 10 or more points in four of his last seven contests, including each of the last two. He has been logging consistent playing time between the mid-teens and low-twenties, but his upside will be capped due to the amount of playing time he gets.
More News
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 9 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for one of the heaviest weeks...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Take that deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...