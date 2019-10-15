Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Solid in preseason debut
Mudiay (thigh) supplied eight points (4-6 FG) and two rebounds across 17 minutes during the Jazz's 128-115 preseason loss to the Kings on Monday.
The 2015 first-round pick finally had a chance to step on the court for his new team and flashed an efficient shot during his modest amount of time on the court. Mudiay demonstrated considerable offensive improvement last season with the Knicks, boosting his field-goal percentage to a career-best 44.6 after not having drained better than 38.8 percent of his shots over his first three contests. Mudiay should see minutes in the high teens at minimum on most nights while serving as Mike Conley's primary backup to open the campaign.
