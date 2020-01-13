Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Solid showing as starter
Mudiay accumulated 14 points (6-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds and five assists in 30 minutes during Sunday's 127-116 win over the Wizards.
Mudiay had a heck of a night while drawing the start in place of Donovan Mitchell (illness), contributing quality counting stats in an efficient fashion and committing zero turnovers while earning a season high minute total. It's unclear whether Mitchell will remain sidelined for Tuesday's matchup versus the Nets, but if so Mudiay will likely start once again.
