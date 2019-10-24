Mudiay had 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3PT), five assists, two rebounds and one block during Utah's 100-95 win over Oklahoma City on Wednesday.

Mudiay impressed off the bench during preseason and that didn't change in the season opener. Despite Mike Conley's struggles against Oklahoma City, Mudiay should continue to come off the bench moving forward although he is likely to gain enough playing time to become a relevant fantasy asset depending on the matchup. Utah will visit the Lakers on Friday.