Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Starting Sunday
Mudiay is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup against Washington, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.
Mudiay is replacing Donovan Mitchell (illness) in the starting five Sunday. It'll be the guard's first start of the season and first since April 3 of last year. Mudiay averaged 16.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 42 total starts with Utah during the 2018-19 campaign.
More News
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Scores season-high 20 points•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Solid effort as substitute•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Nearly perfect from the field•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Shines at free-throw line•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Cleared to play•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Probable vs. Brooklyn•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...