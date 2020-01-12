Mudiay is in the starting lineup for Sunday's matchup against Washington, Tony Jones of The Athletic reports.

Mudiay is replacing Donovan Mitchell (illness) in the starting five Sunday. It'll be the guard's first start of the season and first since April 3 of last year. Mudiay averaged 16.6 points, 4.4 assists and 3.4 rebounds in 42 total starts with Utah during the 2018-19 campaign.