Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Unavailable Friday
Mudiay (hamstring) is listed as out for Friday's contest against Milwaukee.
It'll be the third straight contest in which Mudiay will be absent for as the guard continues to battle left hamstring soreness. The 2015 first-round pick's next chance at returning to the court will be Monday versus Golden State.
