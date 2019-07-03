Mudiay has agreed to a one-year contract with the Jazz, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Mudiay saw his role increase last season with the Knicks, though the team ultimately won just 17 games, so it doesn't appear many front offices were convinced Mudiay turned a corner. He made significant strides in shooting efficiency, however, and he remains a solid passer. In joining Utah, he'll see his workload decline dramatically, and his best outcome is the first point guard off the bench behind Mike Conley.