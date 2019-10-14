Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Will play Monday
Mudiay (thigh) has been cleared to play in Monday's preseason game against the Kings, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Mudiay has recovered sufficiently from the thigh soreness that has prohibited from playing so far this preseason and will make his preseason debut Monday. Look for him to receive minutes behind Mike Conley at point guard.
