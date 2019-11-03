Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Won't play Sunday
Mudiay is out for Sunday's matchup against the Clippers due to left hamstring tightness.
With Mudiay on the shelf, the Jazz will be thin in the backcourt. As a result, Donovan Mitchell may have to play some backup point guard, which could open up more minutes for Joe Ingles, Royce O'Neale and Jeff Green.
More News
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Serving as backup point guard•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Solid showing off bench•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Continues impressing off bench•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Solid in preseason debut•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Will play Monday•
-
Jazz's Emmanuel Mudiay: Questionable vs. Kings•
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.