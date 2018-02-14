McCree tallied 26 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal during Tuesday's win over Santa Cruz.

The former Louisiana Tech forward continued his hot streak of scoring in double-figures to eight games and 17 of his last 18 overall. McCree has been one of the Stars' most consistent scorers all season long, as his average of 17.8 points per game shows.