Jazz's Erik McCree: Lacing up for summer league
McCree will join the Jazz for summer league, Matt Petersen of NBA.com reports.
McCree played just eight minutes at the NBA level for the Jazz last season, spending the vast majority of the campaign in the G-League. Across 35 G-League games, he averaged 17.9 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 32.3 minutes. The 24-year-old also shot well from distance, nailing 2.0 threes per tilt at a 38.4 percent clip.
