Jazz's Erik McCree: Out for personal reasons Tuesday
McCree won't play during Tuesday's summer league contest against the Grizzlies for personal reasons.
McCree barely touched the floor during Utah's first summer league tilt against the Spurs, playing two minutes. Now, his next opportunity to see run arrives Thursday against the Hawks.
