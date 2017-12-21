Jazz's Erik McCree: Signs two-way deal with Jazz
McCree agreed to a two-way contract with the Jazz on Thursday.
To make room for McCree's signing, the Jazz waived Eric Griffin. McCree most recently played for the Sioux Falls Skyforce in the G-League, averaging 16.2 points and 5.2 boards across 29.0 minutes per game. As is the nature of two-way deals, he'll spend the majority of the season in the G-League, now playing for the Salt Lake City Stars. But, he can spend up to 45 days at the NBA level.
