Ilyasova (illness) will be available for Sunday's Game 1 against the Grizzlies, Ben Anderson of KSL reports.

An illness landed Ilyasova on the injury report, but he'll be available off the bench Sunday, should coach Quin Snyder call his number. The veteran forward hasn't held a major role since joining the team mid-season. He appeared in only 11 of the Jazz's final 20 regular-season contests.