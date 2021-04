Ilyasova (hamstring) has been downgraded to doubtful for Monday night's game against the Lakers, Andy Larsen of the Salt Lake Tribune reports.

Ilyasova emerged from Saturday's game with a sore hamstring, and it looks like he'll end up missing Monday night's rematch. The reserve forward stepped up big Saturday with a number of regulars out, finishing with 20 points, five boards, four steals and two blocks in 32 minutes.