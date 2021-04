Ilyasova tallied 20 points (7-11 FG, 6-8 3Pt), five rebounds, four steals and two blocks in 31 minutes during Saturday's overtime loss to the Lakers.

The 33-year-old drew his first start of the season with Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Mike Conley (rest) out and set season highs in every stat category. Before Saturday's game, Ilyasova had only played in eight total games this season, averaging 2.1 points in 6.4 minutes. Once Rudy Gobert (rest) returns, Ilyasova's minutes will fall by the wayside.