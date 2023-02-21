Jackson and the Jazz agreed to a 10-day contract Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jackson appeared in 53 games with the Pistons last season, averaging 10.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.0 minutes. However, he's spent the entire 2022-23 season in the G League with the Jazz's affiliate, the Salt Lake City Stars, since being cut by Phoenix in training camp. Over 33.8 minutes per game with the Stars, the Duke product averaged 22.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Considering the Jazz traded away Mike Conley and Malik Beasley at the deadline and recently waived Leandro Bolmaro and Russell Westbrook, the team is thin in the backcourt and could use some minutes from Jackson.