Jackson and the Jazz agreed to a 10-day contract Tuesday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Jackson appeared in 53 games with the Pistons last season, averaging 10.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 22.0 minutes. However, he's played in the G League this season with the Salt Lake City Stars. In 33.8 minutes per game, the Duke product has averaged 22.2 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists. Considering the Jazz traded away Mike Conley and Malik Beasley, the team is thin in the backcourt and could use some minutes from Jackson.