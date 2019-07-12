Jazz's Frankie Ferrari: Collects five assists in limited action
Ferrari tallied three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), five assists, three steals and two rebounds across 15 minutes in Thursday's 87-78 loss to the Rockets in the Las Vegas Summer League.
The undrafted rookie from San Francisco hasn't seen a lot of action in Vegas, but he provided a nice spark in a reserve role during Thursday's contest. Gaining a berth in the Summer League is probably a good sign that the Jazz want to develop his skills with the G-League this year.
