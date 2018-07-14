Jazz's Georges Niang: Agrees to deal with Utah
Niang agreed to a multi-year contract with the Jazz on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.
Niang signed a two-way deal with the Jazz in January of last season. He played just 32 minutes at the NBA level, spending most of his time in the G-League with the Salt Lake City Stars, where he averaged 22.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists while making 2.6 threes per game at a 52.7 percent clip. He continued the impressive play through this year's summer league, which likely helped earn him the deal, averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists while hitting 40.6 percent of his threes. Assuming he can continue drilling threes at a high level, he could earn more NBA minutes in 2018-19.
More News
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Keeps rolling in Summer League play with double-double•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Leads team in scoring Sunday•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Notches double-double Tuesday•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Participating in summer league•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Plays 10 minutes in victory•
-
Jazz's Georges Niang: Returns to action Saturday•
-
Free agency recap: The latest
The opening flurry of NBA Free Agency activity has slowed, but Alex Barutha and Nick Whalen...
-
Free agency roundup: Boogie to the Dubs
Yep. DeMarcus Cousins, on the Warriors. It send shockwaves throughout the league, but it may...
-
Free agency recap: LeBron to L.A.
One day down, and we've seen a flurry of activity in NBA free agency. Catch up on the latest...
-
Rookie sleepers to target
Who might be this year's Donovan Mitchell? We take a look at post-lotto rookies who could become...
-
Draft: What to expect from the rookies
The NBA Draft is now in the rear-view, but before free agency kicks into high gear, let’s look...
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...