Niang agreed to a multi-year contract with the Jazz on Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports reports.

Niang signed a two-way deal with the Jazz in January of last season. He played just 32 minutes at the NBA level, spending most of his time in the G-League with the Salt Lake City Stars, where he averaged 22.0 points, 6.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists while making 2.6 threes per game at a 52.7 percent clip. He continued the impressive play through this year's summer league, which likely helped earn him the deal, averaging 15.7 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.4 assists while hitting 40.6 percent of his threes. Assuming he can continue drilling threes at a high level, he could earn more NBA minutes in 2018-19.