Jazz's Georges Niang: Back from G League
Niang was recalled from the G League on Wednesday.
Niang has been limited to mostly garbage-time contributions at the NBA level this season, and in two appearances for Salt Lake City he holds averages of 17.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game.
