Jazz's Georges Niang: Career night Wednesday
Niang produced 24 points (9-21 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, three assists, and one block in 40 minutes during Wednesday's 143-137 loss to the Clippers.
Niang played a whopping 40 minutes Wednesday, coming through with a career-best 24 points. The Jazz were either resting or limiting just about everyone which meant the fringe players were able to flaunt their wares. Niang has played at least 20 minutes in four straight games with varied success. He could feature in the rotation heading into the playoffs but is certainly well down in the pecking order in terms of overall fantasy value.
