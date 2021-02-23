Niang finished with 21 points (7-7 FG, 7-7 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 16 minutes Monday in the Jazz's 132-110 win over the Hornets.

Niang and fellow reserve Joe Ingles lit the Hornets up from outside, with the duo combining for half of the Jazz's franchise-record 28 triples in the victory. Considering Niang was only converting at a 31.9 percent clip from downtown for the season prior to Monday, his lights-out performance against Charlotte can safely be viewed as a massive outlier. The 27-year-old is only a fantasy option in deeper leagues.