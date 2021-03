Niang scored 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt) across 16 minutes Wednesday in a 118-88 victory over the Nets.

Every once in a while, Niang catches fire from deep -- he has logged three games of four or more three-pointers this season. However, the 27-year-old is averaging just 5.0 points on 41.1 percent shooting from the field overall, so he isn't a viable fantasy target.