Niang recorded 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and two steals during Thursday's win over Texas.

The former Iowa State star has scored in double-digits in every game except one (Nov. 10) during his first stint in the NBA G-League. Niang is a high-value fantasy commodity, averaging 19.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists night in and night out for Salt Lake City.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories