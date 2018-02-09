Jazz's Georges Niang: Consistent value
Niang recorded 24 points (10-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and two steals during Thursday's win over Texas.
The former Iowa State star has scored in double-digits in every game except one (Nov. 10) during his first stint in the NBA G-League. Niang is a high-value fantasy commodity, averaging 19.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists night in and night out for Salt Lake City.
