Niang tallied 14 points (5-9 FG, 4-6 3Pt,), five assists, three rebounds and a steal across 18 minutes in Saturday's 112-94 win over the Heat.

Niang's impressive evening beyond the arc helped to bolster his fantasy total Saturday, resulting in one of his best showings this season. He was especially effective in the second quarter, putting up two consecutive threes early in the period.